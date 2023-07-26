Catholic World News

DC police investigating assault on pro-lifers

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Washington, DC, are investigating an incident in which an angry couple physically assaulted pro-life sidewalk counselors outside an abortion clinic.



After a verbal confrontation, one sidewalk counselor was thrown to the ground and punched. The incident was recorded on video.

