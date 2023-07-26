Catholic World News

Be ‘Marian, missionary, and Claretian,’ Pope tells Claretian sisters

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On July 24, Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Claretian Missionary Sisters, founded in 1855 by St. Anthony Mary Claret and Venerable María Antonia París.



“I would like to emphasize, starting from the name of the Congregation, three notes that are characteristic of your vocation: you are Marian, missionary, and Claretian,” Pope Francis said. “Dear sisters, I invite you to advance your charismatic roots constantly, in these three congregational notes that identify you: it is the legacy you have received and which you are required to transmit to those who surround you, ‘infecting’ them with the joy of the Gospel.”

