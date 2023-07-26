Catholic World News

Switzerland’s Bishop Bonnemain discusses some of his controversial decisions

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2021, Pope Francis appointed Father Joseph Bonnemain as bishop of Chur, Switzerland, with the unusual mandate of serving at least five years (i.e., at least two years beyond the typical resignation age of 75).



The prelate, a priest of Opus Dei, has not appointed a diocesan exorcist, has declined to sanction a priest who offered a same-sex blessing, warned priests against making “​​sweeping negative assessments of allegedly unbiblical behavior based on sexual orientation,” and proposed that the marriage of a man and woman be given the name “bio-marriage.”

