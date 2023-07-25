Catholic World News

After execution, Oklahoma archbishop calls for end to death penalty

July 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following the execution of a convicted murderer in Oklahoma, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City has called for an end to the use of the death penalty, calling it an “archaic punishment.”



The archbishop asked the faithful to pray for the man who was executed, Jemaine Cannon, as well as for his victim. He went on to ask “all people of goodwill to join me in advocating for an end to the death penalty in Oklahoma and instead working toward actual justice that respects human dignity and prioritizes healing the wounds of grief and loss.”

