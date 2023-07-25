Catholic World News

New papal podcast encourages youth toward World Youth Day

July 25, 2023

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a new podcast, Pope Francis assures a young person who identifies as transgender: “God loves us just as we are.”



In the podcast, released by Vatican News, the Pope looks forward to World Youth Day, listening to recorded messages from young people and offering words of encouragement. He speaks about the importance of diversity in the Church, encourages young people to persevere in faith, cautions against isolation, and urges participation in the World Youth Day celebration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

