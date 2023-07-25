Catholic World News

28,000 young people, 60 bishops from US to attend World Youth Day

July 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: World Youth Day will take place in Lisbon from August 1-6.



“This is a wonderful occasion for young adults to have a significant encounter with Jesus Christ in the company of the universal Church,” said Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (MN), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth. “It is also a moment when the Holy Father and the Church’s leadership get an opportunity to listen to the young people present, teach and form them in the Gospel, and ultimately send them towards their vocation and mission in the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!