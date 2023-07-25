Catholic World News

Honduran archbishops march against gender ideology

July 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Vicente Nácher of Tegucigalpa and Archbishop Miguel Lenihan of San Pedro Sula joined tens of thousands of other marchers in urging the nation’s president to veto the Comprehensive Education Law for the Prevention of Teen Pregnancy. The march was characterized as a march against gender ideology and for the family.



“This march is in support of the family, to protect our children, sons and daughters, and life,” said Archbishop Nácher. “The family is where the person is born, grows, and develops,” the “first [institution] responsible for the care and education of children.”

