Baltimore archbishop issues guidelines for LGBT pastoral accompaniment

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore has issued Like Every Disciple: LBGT Pastoral Accompaniment.



He writes, “The question we face as a local church is this: How do we offer pastoral accompaniment to LGBT persons and their families in a way that truly welcomes and embraces them while faithfully teaching the truth about human sexuality that God has revealed in creation, Scripture, and Tradition?”

