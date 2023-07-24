Catholic World News

Cardinal in Mongolia discusses missionary work, hopes for contemplative monastery

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, IMC, apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, delivered a lecture in Rome on his 20 years of missionary work in Mongolia and his dream of establishing a contemplative monastery there. Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey there from August 31 to September 4.

