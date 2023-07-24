Catholic World News

Vatican sets court date for ex-auditor’s $10M wrongful dismissal suit

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis named Libero Milone the Vatican’s auditor general in 2015; he and his deputy, Ferruccio Panicco, were dismissed in 2017 amid accusations of spying.



Milone and Panicco filed a wrongful-dismissal suit last November; Panicco died of cancer last month. They alleged in their lawsuit that Cardinal Angelo Becciu and the Vatican police framed them after they uncovered corruption in the Roman Curia.

