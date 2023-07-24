Catholic World News

Pope at Mass: Grandparents and young ‘grow together’ in fruitful exchange

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On July 23, Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, which is commemorated on the fourth Sunday in July, near the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26).



Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, was the principal celebrant.



“Brothers and sisters, God’s word calls us not to separate ourselves, close in on ourselves or think we can do it alone, but to grow together,” Pope Francis preached. “Let us listen to each other, talk together and support one another.”



“Let us not forget our grandparents or the elderly, for so often we have been lifted up, gotten back on track, felt loved and been healed within, all by a caress of theirs,” he added. “They have made sacrifices for us, and we cannot let them drop down the list of our priorities. Let us grow together, let us go forward together. May the Lord bless our journey!”

