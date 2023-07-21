Catholic World News

Pope encourages Brazilian base communities to manifest an ‘outgoing’ Church

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “If the water in the river doesn’t flow, it stagnates and becomes unhealthy,” Pope Francis said in a video message to the 15th inter-ecclesial meeting of Brazilian base (basic) ecclesial communities. “When the Church goes out (to meet the world), it walks and it feels stronger.”

