Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of Afghan women

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Contro l’oscurità” [Against the darkness], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 20 edition to a protest against the Taliban’s closure of beauty salons.



An estimated 50,000 women are expected to lose their jobs as 12,000 businesses close.



Afghanistan “has been plunged back into darkness for almost two years now,” the Vatican newspaper commented as it referred to the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.



“Women have been banned from working in NGOs; they have been barred from most secondary schools, universities and public administrations; they have been denied access to parks, gardens, sports centers and public bathrooms, while they are once again obliged to cover their faces when they leave their homes,” the unsigned article continued.

