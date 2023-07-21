Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops decry tax increases

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Kenya’s new Finance Act, which enacted tax increases that have led to anti-government protests, “places an unsustainable burden on already distressed citizens, especially those within the low-income bracket,” the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement.



“The high cost of living has created a burden on individuals and families, making it difficult for them to meet their basic needs and maintain a decent standard of living,” the bishops added.



The East African nation of 53.9 million (map) is 82% Christian (21% Catholic), 8% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist.

