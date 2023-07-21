Catholic World News

Catholic groups condemn Texas report of alleged ‘inhumane’ treatment of migrants, including denying water

July 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Houston Chronicle reported that Texas state troopers were directed to deny water to migrants apprehended crossing the border—prompting an outcry from Catholic immigrant advocates. Texas officials responded that “no orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally.”



“People of faith and conscience cannot look away from the fact that these actions are done by government employees in our name,” said Anna Gallagher, executive director of the CLINIC (the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. “Either we believe that all people bear untouchable dignity, or we don’t.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!