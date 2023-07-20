Catholic World News

Vatican stresses envoy’s mission as humanitarian effort

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement on a July 18 meeting between President Joe Biden and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican press office said that the papal peace envoy spoke about “humanitarian initiatives, in particular for children and for those who are most fragile, aiming both to respond to this urgency and to foster paths to peace.”



Cardinal-elect Christopher Pierre, the apostolic nuncio in the United States, who was present at the meeting, said that Cardinal Zuppi urging humanitarian measures, rather than pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. He said: “The cardinal insisted on the fact that we want to contribute, even though we do not have the potential to resolve immediately all the problems.”





