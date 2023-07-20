Catholic World News

Concern lingers among Ukrainians after Vatican’s peace mission to Moscow

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Although I acknowledge the Vatican’s efforts, its peace aims seem impossible — when the Russian isn’t ready to negotiate, and prefers to bomb and kill as many people as possible,” said Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk of Odessa-Simferopol. “As the local church, we’ve always asked the Holy Father not to act without consulting us.”

