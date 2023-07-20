Catholic World News

‘I feel I have arrived home’: former Anglican bishop discusses his journey to the Catholic Church

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Richard Pain, 66, was the Anglican bishop of Monmouth (Wales) from 2013 to 2019, when he retired because of illness. He is the 11th former Anglican bishop to be received into the Catholic Church since 2011.

