House subcommittee chairman: State Department is giving religious freedom violators ‘a pass’

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations hosted a hearing on July 18 devoted to “The Dire State of Religious Freedom Around the World.”



“Billions of people around the world — half of the world’s population — are not able to practice their faith freely,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), the subcommittee’s chairman. “I am concerned that the US State Department is not using all the tools provided to hold guilty parties accountable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

