Papal envoy meets with Biden for talks on Ukraine

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s special envoy, met for two hours with President Joe Biden on July 18.



A White House statement released after the meeting said that the discussion had centered on “the Holy See’s efforts providing humanitarian aid to address the widespread suffering caused by Russia’s continuing aggression in Ukraine, as well as the Vatican’s advocacy for the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children.”



The Vatican did not release an official statement about the meeting—thus avoiding a direct endorsement of the White House reference to “Russia’s continuing aggression.”



Cardinal Zuppi has also met with leaders of Congress during his three-day visit to Washington.

