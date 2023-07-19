Catholic World News

Holy See renews call for ceasefire in Ukraine

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See continues to be gravely concerned about the blood-shedding war in Ukraine and reiterates its plea that weapons be silenced,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said as he took part in a UN conference on Ukraine. “The Holy See once again calls for a ceasefire, and to start negotiations towards a just and lasting peace.”



Archbishop Caccia also called for humanitarian support for refugees and the reunion of families separated by the violence.

