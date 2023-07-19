Catholic World News

English bishop criticizes new immigration law

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paul McAleenan, the English bishops’ Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, said that the United Kingdom’s new immigration law “stands at odds with the teaching of the Church on welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating refugees.”



Under the law, those who attempt to enter the country illegally will be deported to the African nation of Rwanda or to their country of origin.

