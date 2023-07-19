Catholic World News

Argentine priest is Pope’s new personal secretary

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Daniel Pellizzon, 40, a priest of the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires, is the Pope’s new personal secretary, replacing Father Gonzalo Aemilius, a Uruguayan priest who was the Pope’s secretary since 2020.



Pellizzon worked with the future Pope Francis in 2011 and 2012 in organizing his personal archives. Later, in 2018, he was ordained to the priesthood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

