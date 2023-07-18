Catholic World News

Archbishop Ganswein giving no assignment in German exile

July 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Ganswein, who has moved to Freiburg since being ordered by Pope Francis to leave Rome, will not have any formal role in the German archdiocese.



Archbishop Stephan Burger of Freiburg has confirmed that the longtime secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, will have no “permanent, fixed activity for the archdiocese.” Archbishop Ganswein may take on “individual assignments,” and conduct worship services in the city’s cathedral. But he will not act as an official representative of the archdiocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!