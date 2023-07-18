Catholic World News

Man arrested in attack on St. Elizabeth Ann Seton shrine at Manhattan parish

July 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Post reported that an “unhinged man” donned priestly vestments before breaking into the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary and Seton Shrine in Manhattan.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 250 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

