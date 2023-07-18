Catholic World News

Accused French priest commits suicide

July 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Benjamin Sellier, a French priest ordained in 2015, committed suicide after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl. French media reported that a letter was found near his body in which he admitted the abuse.



“Our diocese is going through a tragic ordeal with the death of Father Benjamin Sellier,” said Archbishop Vincent Dollmann of Cambrai. “His death shocks us and plunges us into sorrow ... I am thinking of this young complainant and her family, of the parishioners and priests of the diocese, and of the bereaved family of Father Benjamin.”

