Judge eyes mounting legal fees in Rockville Center diocese bankruptcy case

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has questioned the protracted negotiations and mounting legal fees involved in bankruptcy proceedings for the Diocese of Rockville Center, New York.



Judge Martin Glenn said that after three years of talks between diocesan officials and sex-abuse victims, and $70 million in legal costs, he might consider stepping in to halt the negotiations, hinting that the diocese was stalling. “The survivors deserve an opportunity to be heard by a jury of their peers,” he said.

