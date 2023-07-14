Catholic World News

FBI chief: no list of churches to be investigated

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Under tough questioning from Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee, FBI director Chris Wray said that he was “aghast” to learn of an internal memo suggesting that the bureau should target traditionalist Catholic communities.



Wray said that the memo was promptly withdrawn, and an investigation into its origin is continuing. He assured the lawmakers: “If your question is ‘do we have a list of churches that we are targeting,’ then the answer is no, we do not.”

