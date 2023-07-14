Catholic World News

Vatican envoy condemns desecration of religious symbols

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to the UN Human Rights Council, the Vatican’s representative, Msgr. David Putzer, denounced “the desecration, destruction, or disrespect for religious objects, symbols, and places of worship.”



The Vatican envoy spoke at a session in Geneva, during a debate on the desecration of the Qu’ran in some European countries.

