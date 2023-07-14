Catholic World News

700 years after being declared a saint, St. Thomas Aquinas hailed for his contributions to Catholic thought

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently appointed Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, as his representative for the celebration of the 700th anniversary of the canonization of St. Thomas Aquinas.

