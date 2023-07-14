Catholic World News

Irish bishops ask parishes to conserve 30% of property for pollinators, biodiversity

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We are asking parishes to map the space they have and take 30% of that space and work with it,” said Jane Mellett, Laudato Si’ officer with the bishops’ development agency, Trócaire. “You could use potted plants in sections of the car park [i.e., parking lot] and stop spraying the car park.”



“It is a chance for catechesis on Laudato Si’,” she added, referring to Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical letter on care for our common home.

