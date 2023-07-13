Catholic World News

By the numbers: Pope Francis and the College of Cardinals

July 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The reason for Francis’s large number of appointments per year is primarily that a lot of cardinals have reached the age of 80 in recent years, requiring Francis to appoint more cardinals to keep the college at its current size,” according to the Pillar’s analysis of the composition of the College of Cardinals.

