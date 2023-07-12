Catholic World News

Synod will not change doctrine, Bishop Barron assures

July 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron, one of the American prelates who will participate in the October meeting of the Synod on Synodality, has said that the meeting will not explore changes in Catholic doctrine.



In an interview with Fox News, Bishop Barron remarked that Pope Francis has asked the Synod to discuss pastoral approaches. “So I’ll take the Pope at his word,” he said. “I don’t think we’re discussing doctrine.”



Bishop Barron, who is one of the Synod participants selected by the US bishops’ conference, said that the American delegation “kind of balances out ideologically” after Pope Francis named several liberal prelates from the US.

