Catholic World News

Notre Dame professor sues student newspaper for exposing pro-abortion activism

July 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Review

CWN Editor's Note: A Notre Dame professor has brought a lawsuit against a student newspaper that revealed her pro-abortion activism, claiming that the coverage included “defamatory and false statements.”



Tamara Kay, a sociology instructor, had offered to help students find abortifacient pills, according to a story in the Irish Rover. She posted online that she would “help as a private citizen if you have issues w access or cost.”



Kay acknowledged, in an interview with the Irish Rover, that “my view runs afoul of Church teaching.”





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!