Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to Israeli organization that assists sick Palestinian children

July 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Percorsi di pace” [Paths of peace], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page article in its July 11 edition to The Road to Recovery, an Israeli organization whose volunteers transport ill Palestinian children to and from Israeli hospitals through border checkpoints, with the Palestinian National Authority paying for the cost of treatment.



Quoting the 2020 papal encyclical Fratelli tutti (n. 225), journalist Isabella Piro cited the organization as an example of the “paths of peace” that are needed “to heal open wounds.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!