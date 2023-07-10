Catholic World News

Pope hails amateur team sports

July 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis welcomed a Spanish soccer club to the Vatican on July 10, and spoke about the lessons learned through team competition: “winning with humility, working as a team without relying on your own strength, understanding that victory belongs to everyone.”



The Pope went on to say that in healthy athletic contests, “the other, more than an opponent worthy of respect, is always a welcome friend.” He urged the members of Real Club Celta de Vigo: “Never lose the amateur dimension.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!