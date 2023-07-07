Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops oppose national council on religion

July 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Nigeria have stated their opposition to a proposed National Council on Christian Education, saying that it would threaten religious freedom.



The proposal would regulate all religious-education programs in Christian schools. The bishops point out that this would include seminaries, and would thus interfere with the right of religious leaders to govern the training of their own ministers.

