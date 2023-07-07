Catholic World News

Painting by Fra Angelico sells for $6.4 million

July 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A painting by Fra Angelico, Crucifixion, has been sold at auction to an anonymous bidder for $6.4 million: the top price ever paid for a work by the 15th-century Dominican artist.



The July 6 sale at Christie’s was the most highly anticipated auction of the year. The painting had only been identified as the work of Fra Angelico in 1996.



Fra Angelico, who was known for his piety as well as his artistic talent, was beatified by Pope John Paul II in 1982.

