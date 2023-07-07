Catholic World News

New Vatican doctrinal chief once investigated by office he will head

July 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, who was appointed by Pope Francis last week to head the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, was once investigated by that office because of questions about his theological views.



Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of what was then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, confirmed that in 2009 his office had a file on the future archbishop, who at the time was a candidate to become rector of the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina.



Archbishop Fernandez has also acknowledged that the Vatican questioned his theological stands, saying that the investigation was prompted by “accusations” of unorthodox views. He said that the arguments against him were dismissed because they were “not of great weight.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!