Catholic World News

Marian scholars reflect on 50th anniversary of Akita apparitions

July 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Agnes Sasagawa reported that a statue of Our Lady spoke to her three times, beginning on July 6, 1973. Bishop John Shojiro Ito of Niigata granted his approval to the apparitions in 1984.



Sister Sasagawa said Our Lady spoke of prayer and penance, as well as “cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops,”



“Throughout the ages, there have been so-called ‘private’ revelations, some of which have been recognized by the authority of the Church,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches (n. 67). “They do not belong, however, to the deposit of faith. It is not their role to improve or complete Christ’s definitive Revelation, but to help live more fully by it in a certain period of history.”



“Guided by the Magisterium of the Church, the sensus fidelium [sense of the faithful] knows how to discern and welcome in these revelations whatever constitutes an authentic call of Christ or his saints to the Church,” the Catechism adds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!