Vatican releases program, logo, and motto of papal journey to Mongolia

July 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has released the program, logo, and motto (“Hoping Together”) of Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Mongolia, which will take place August 31-September 4.



The East Asian nation of 3.2 million (map) is 59% Buddhist, 18% ethnic religionist, 5% Muslim, and 2% Christian, with only 1,300 Catholics.



“The presence of the Holy Father represents for this small portion of the People of God a sign of great hope and encouragement and on the other hand the Church that is in Mongolia, with its smallness and marginality, can offer a sign of hope for the universal Church,” the press office stated.



The trip, the Associated Press reported, will be closely watched by Russia and China, which surround Mongolia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

