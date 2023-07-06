Catholic World News

Vatican’s financial support for missionary dioceses is waning, leading South African bishop says

July 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following his ad limina visit to the Vatican, Bishop Sithembele Sipuka of Mthatha, the president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference, said that the Dicastery for Evangelization suffers from a “growing inability ... to provide financial and material assistance to mission areas like ours.”



“We left the meeting with a heightened awareness of the need to beef up the self-sustenance drive in our conference, because overseas coffers from which we traditionally got support are on the verge of drying up,” he added.

