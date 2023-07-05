Catholic World News

Vatican offers plenary indulgence for World Day for Grandparents

July 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has authorized the granting of a plenary indulgence to all the faithful who participate in the Third World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.



The plenary indulgence will be available— under the usual conditions— to those who participate in the July 23 ceremony in St. Peter’s basilica, and to all those who prayerfully unite themselves with that celebration in churches around the world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!