New DDF prefect open to same-sex blessings

July 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on InfoVaticana

CWN Editor's Note: The newly appointed prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has indicated that he is open to church blessings for same-sex couples.



In his first interview since his appointment as the Vatican’s top doctrinal official, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez said that a same-sex union cannot be considered a marriage. But he added that “if a blessing is given in such a way that it does not cause that confusion, it will have to be analyzed and confirmed.”



The Argentine cardinal said that “marriage in the strict sense is only one thing: that stable union of two beings as different as a man and a woman, who in that difference are capable of engendering new life.” However, he added, “there is a point at which we move away from a properly theological discussion and move on to a question that is rather prudential or disciplinary.”





