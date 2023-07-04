313,000 have registered for World Youth Day
July 04, 2023
» Continue to this story on World Youth Day
CWN Editor's Note: 313,000 people from 151 countries have completed their registrations for World Youth Day, which takes in Lisbon from August 1-6.
The highest number of registrants come from Spain (58,531), Italy (53,803), France (41,055), Portugal (32,771) and the United States (14,435).
World Youth Day in Lisbon was originally scheduled to take place in 2022, but was postponed in response to the Covid pandemic. Over 700,000 people attended the closing Mass of the 2019 World Youth Day in Panama.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!