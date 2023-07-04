Catholic World News

313,000 have registered for World Youth Day

July 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on World Youth Day

CWN Editor's Note: 313,000 people from 151 countries have completed their registrations for World Youth Day, which takes in Lisbon from August 1-6.



The highest number of registrants come from Spain (58,531), Italy (53,803), France (41,055), Portugal (32,771) and the United States (14,435).



World Youth Day in Lisbon was originally scheduled to take place in 2022, but was postponed in response to the Covid pandemic. Over 700,000 people attended the closing Mass of the 2019 World Youth Day in Panama.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!