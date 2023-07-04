Catholic World News

Indiana Supreme Court declares law restricting abortion to be constitutional

July 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a 2022 pro-life law.



“The Church applauds all efforts of the state, including its courts, to safeguard the sanctity of life and the dignity of the human being from the moment of conception to natural death,” said Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis said in response. “Let us not waver in our care for both mother and child, both persons and families.”



In 2022, the Indiana Catholic Conference described the legislation as “a step in the right direction,” but added that it “still needs improvement in order to provide meaningful protection for preborn children.”

