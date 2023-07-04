Catholic World News

Caritas, Ethiopian Christian leaders denounce suspension of food aid by US, UN agencies

July 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, joined Catholic and Orthodox leaders in Ethiopia as they called on the US Agency for International Development and the UN’s World Food Programme to resume food aid to Ethiopia.



The agencies suspended food aid because of the diversion of food from its intended receipients.



“For three months, millions of people in need of vital assistance have been deprived of food, drastically reducing the health and security of those already suffering from severe trauma and deprivation following a two-year war and prolonged drought,” said Caritas Internationalis’ Secretary General, Alistair Dutton.



“People are starving to death,” Dutton added, as he called for “robust and transparent accountability mechanisms” to prevent future diversion of food aid. “But innocent people cannot be the ones that suffer in the meantime.”

