Catholic World News

Vatican faces backlash after denying ‘nihil obstat’ to dean

June 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education has declined to approve the appointment of Father Martin Lintner, OSM, as dean of the Philosophical-Theological College of Brixen/Bressanone in northern Italy.



Bishop Ivo Muser of Bolzano-Bressanone explained that Father Lintner’s appointment was blocked because of his “publications on questions of Catholic sexual morality,” and said that he and Father Lintner would not appeal the decision.



Three associations of theologians have come to the defense of Father Lintner. In one book, the priest “critically question[ed]” Catholic teaching on sexuality, according to the book’s publisher.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!