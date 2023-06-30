Catholic World News

Unity, service: Archbishops talk about receiving pallium from pope

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop George Thomas of Las Vegas was among the 32 recently appointed metropolitan archbishops who received a pallium from Pope Francis on June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul.



“I said to him [Pope Francis] that I am the archbishop of the new Archdiocese of Las Vegas, and he went ‘tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick,’” moving his finger as if it were part of a roulette wheel, Archbishop Thomas said.

