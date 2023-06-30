Catholic World News

Franciscan friar gets 6 months in jail for blocking NY abortion clinic entrance

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Every procured abortion that occurs on [Planned Parenthood’s] premises constitutes the deliberate killing of an innocent human being,” said Father Fidelis Moscinski, CFR. “Furthermore, these bloody and violent acts also cause grave spiritual and psychological harm to the mother of the child. All of my actions then and now are directed solely towards preventing the murder of defenseless children and the wounding of their mothers.”

